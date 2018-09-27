FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
September 27, 2018 / 12:03 PM / Updated an hour ago

Thai infrastructure fund prices IPO shares, expects to raise up to $1.38 billion

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The Thailand Future Fund, a government infrastructure fund, priced shares for its initial public offer at 10 baht per share, it said in a security filing on Thursday.

The fund expects to raise between 40 billion baht ($1.23 billion) to 44.7 billion baht ($1.38 billion) to fund infrastructure projects in the country, in what will be largest public listing this year.

Initial purchasers include J.P. Morgan Securities Plc and Merrill Lynch.

Domestic book runners are Phatra Securities, Finansa Securities and Krung Thai Bank.

$1 = 32.4100 baht Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.