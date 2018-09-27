Thai infrastructure fund prices IPO shares, expects to raise up to $1.38 billion

BANGKOK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The Thailand Future Fund, a government infrastructure fund, priced shares for its initial public offer at 10 baht per share, it said in a security filing on Thursday.

The fund expects to raise between 40 billion baht ($1.23 billion) to 44.7 billion baht ($1.38 billion) to fund infrastructure projects in the country, in what will be largest public listing this year.

Initial purchasers include J.P. Morgan Securities Plc and Merrill Lynch.

Domestic book runners are Phatra Securities, Finansa Securities and Krung Thai Bank.