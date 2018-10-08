FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 8, 2018 / 8:46 AM / in an hour

Bangladesh exports bounce back, up 55 pct in September

1 Min Read

DHAKA, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Bangladesh exports in September surged 55 percent from a year ago to $3.15 billion, government data showed on Monday, driven by an increase in readymade garment exports, and ending a brief slowdown in August.

Exports for July to September, the first quarter of the country’s 2018/19 financial year, rose 14.75 percent from a year earlier to $9.94 billion, the Export Promotion Bureau said.

Sales of key readymade garments, comprising knitwear and woven items, totalled $7.14 billion in July-September, up 14.7 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.