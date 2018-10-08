Bangladesh exports bounce back, up 55 pct in September

DHAKA, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Bangladesh exports in September surged 55 percent from a year ago to $3.15 billion, government data showed on Monday, driven by an increase in readymade garment exports, and ending a brief slowdown in August.

Exports for July to September, the first quarter of the country’s 2018/19 financial year, rose 14.75 percent from a year earlier to $9.94 billion, the Export Promotion Bureau said.

Sales of key readymade garments, comprising knitwear and woven items, totalled $7.14 billion in July-September, up 14.7 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)