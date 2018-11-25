Industrials
Mexico to deport about 500 migrants who "violently" tried to "illegally" cross the U.S. Border

MEXICO CITY, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Mexico will deport about 500 migrants who on Sunday tried to “violently” and “illegally” cross the U.S. border, according to the Mexican Interior Ministry in a statement.

The statement added that Mexican authorities had contained the protest at the crossing between Tijuana and San Diego and that, despite heightened tensions there, Mexico would not send military forces to control 7,417 migrants from a caravan currently amassed at the U.S.-Mexico border.

