RPT-BRIEF-NMC Health Closes KSA JV, Upgrades Outlook

May 28 (Reuters) - NMC Health PLC:

* NMC HEALTH PLC - CLOSING OF KSA JV TRANSACTION

* NMC HEALTH PLC - FORMATION OF NMC KSA JOINT VENTURE COMPLETED WITH HIGHER STAKE IN CARE

* NMC HEALTH PLC - CLOSING OF DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS SIGNED ON 4 MARCH 2019 IN RELATION TO FORMATION OF JOINT VENTURE

* NMC HEALTH PLC - NMC HEALTHCARE OWNS 53% STAKE IN NMC KSA, WHILE GOSI OWNS REMAINING 47%

* NMC HEALTH PLC - NMC WILL CONTROL OPERATIONS AND BOARD OF JOINT VENTURE ENTITY.

* NMC HEALTH PLC - NMC KSA WILL RECOGNIZE INCOME FROM CARE AS SHARE OF PROFIT FROM AN ASSOCIATE

* NMC HEALTH PLC - UNDERLYING GUIDANCE FOR 2019 HAS BEEN UPGRADED TO REFLECT IMPACT OF JV, AS WELL AS CONSOLIDATION OF BOSTON IVF

* NMC HEALTH PLC - 2019 REVENUES GUIDANCE: USD 2,500-2,540M (PREVIOUS GUIDANCE: USD 2,425-2,465M)

* NMC HEALTH PLC - 2019 EBITDA GUIDANCE: USD 575-585M (PREVIOUS GUIDANCE: USD 566-576M)

* NMC HEALTH PLC - 2019 NET INCOME TO EQUITY HOLDERS GUIDANCE: USD 320-330M

* NMC HEALTH PLC - IMPACT OF BOSTON IVF HAS BEEN INCORPORATED, WHICH WILL ADD C. USD 25MN TO LEASE LIABILITIES