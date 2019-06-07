Hot Stocks
BUZZ-Ferrexpo: Jumps 8% to top of mid-cap index on upbeat H1 outlook

(Adds details)

** Iron ore miner Ferrexpo’s shares rise 8% to top of FTSE 250

** Co sees material increase in H1 core earnings

** Says cost inflation lower than expected, partly due to a fall in Brent crude prices

** Adds net debt expected to reduce further this year

** Co names Ernst and Young veteran Graeme Dacomb as member of an independent committee reviewing potential misuse of funds donated to a charity in Ukraine

** Says review is ongoing, no conclusive evidence of any wrongdoing has been found

** Shares have more than recovered from the 28% plunge on April 26 when Deloitte quit as auditor, now up 32% YTD (Reporting by Sangameswaran S and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru)

