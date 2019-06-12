Hot Stocks
June 12, 2019 / 11:32 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BUZZ-British American Tobacco: 'Tasteless' outlook sparks old & new worries

2 Min Read

(Adds trader comments, updates shares)

** Cigarette maker British American Tobacco’s shares fall as much as 6.2% to 2,882p; on track for worst day since mid-November

** Stock biggest pct loser on UK’s blue chip index, which is down 0.7%

** BATS warns of steeper declines in cigarette sales globally mainly due to waning demand in its main U.S. market

** Corporate volume share, which represents co’s cigarette market share, down 10bps YTD

** Trader points to some profit taking and some long-term concerns returning to the forefront, adds “Bear in mind that the company provided a ‘tasteless’ outlook”

** Says H1 “New Category” rev growth approaching FY forecast range, which analysts say could suggest some softness

** New category segment consists of tobacco heating products like Glo and e-cigarettes as well as snuff and nicotine pouches

** BATS expects new category rev growth to accelerate in H2, leading to FY growth around mid of 30-50% range vs Jefferies’ estimate of 79% growth in FY

** “All the comments on improvement are weighted to the second half, and the market isn’t in a very forgiving mood,” says another trader

** Including session’s losses, stock has trimmed gains to ~17% this year (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru, Helen Reid and Thyagaraju Adinarayan in London)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below