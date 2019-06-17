BUZZ-Kier tumbles after brief rise; announces layoffs, non-core units sale plan

(Updates stock movement, adds analyst comment)

** Kier Group’s shares fall over 9% to an all-time low of 115p after rising as much as 5.5% in early trading

** Co to cut headcount by about 1,200, suspends dividend for fiscal years 2019 and 2020 as it concludes strategic review

** Says while it grew in recent years, strategic review found “there was insufficient focus on cash generation and that the group today has debt levels that are too high”

** Co also plans to sell non-core businesses, including Kier Living, Property, Facilities Management and Environmental Services

** Says strategic review concluded its “portfolio is too diverse and contains a number of businesses that are incompatible with the Group’s new strategy and working capital objectives”

** Peel Hunt places stock’s rating under review ahead of July trading update, cites “uncertainties around the period-end debt position”

** Kier says costs of restructuring programme are seen to be about 28 mln pounds in fiscal years 2019 and 2020

** Expects annual cost savings of about 55 mln pounds ($69.21 mln) from the restructuring

** KIE stock has lost ~68% in value YTD up to Friday's close