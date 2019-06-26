BUZZ-RPS: Slumps, Australian weakness to drag 2019 results lower

(Adds analyst comments)

** Business consultancy firm RPS Group’s shares fall over 40%; hit over 10-1/2-year low

** Co says FY 2019 results will be “materially below management and market expectations” due to adverse impact of recent trading conditions in Australia & Asia Pacific (AAP) unit

** Co says Australian economy is experiencing its slowest growth since 2009, public sector infrastructure work has been affected by recent state elections in Victoria and in New South Wales

** “Both elections resulted in the return of existing majority governments but there has been some hiatus in infrastructure spend,” co says

** Analysts at Peel Hunt cuts its RPS 2019 PBT forecast by 26%

** “Notwithstanding the near-term impact, RPS is well placed to benefit when the Australian market recovers” - Peel Hunt (Reporting by Shariq Khan and Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru)