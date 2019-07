(Adds bullet, source text link)

July 22 (Reuters) - Tonghua Golden-Horse Pharmaceutical Industry Co Ltd:

* SAYS SHARE TRADE TO RESUME ON JULY 23

* SAYS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER TO TRANSFER 190 MLN SHARES, OR 19.66% STAKE, IN THE COMPANY AT 5.94 YUAN PER SHARE

* SAYS OWNER TO CHANGE AFTER TRANSACTION Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2Yduy7J; bit.ly/2SvhhSE Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)