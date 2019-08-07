UPDATE 1-Manulife beats profit, boosted by strength in domestic, U.S. unit

(Adds region-wise details)

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Canada’s largest insurer insurer Manulife Financial Corp on Wednesday edged past estimates for second-quarter profit, helped by growth in its domestic and U.S. business.

The company’s total annualized premium equivalent (APE) sales rose 9.2% to C$1.36 billion.

Canada APE sales jumped 46% to C$290 million, while in the United States it rose 19.4% to C$154 million.

In Asia, a region where Canadian insurers have looked to for growth, saw a marginal decline in APE sales.

Last week, rival Sun Life Financial Inc reported a 1.4% rise in second-quarter profit, with a 1% rise in Asia sales and a drop in United States and Canada units.

Manulife said core earnings rose to C$1.45 billion ($1.09 billion), or 72 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from C$1.43 billion, or 70 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. (reut.rs/2YT2pPm)

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 71 Canadian cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. ($1 = 1.3302 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)