TABLE-Holdings of SPDR Gold, iShares Silver unchanged

    Nov 25 (Reuters) - Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust and the largest silver-backed ETF, New
York's iShares Silver Trust, remained unchanged on Friday from Thursday.
    Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical stocks of a given commodity, creating a product they
say is free from counterparty risk.

 Name                                            New Holdings       Date               Prev Holdings      Prev      Abs Change        % chg     YTD Abs
 GOLD                                            (OZ)               (OZ)               (OZ)               0.00%     Change (OZ)                 
 SPDR Gold Trust                                 28,671,987.20      Nov-22             28,671,987.20      Nov-21    0                 0.00%     3,347,648.0
 COMEX Gold Trust                                11,527,538.70      Nov-22             11,507,463.80      Nov-21    20,074.90         0.17%     2,517,997.7
 ETF Securities gold (ex-US)                     8,681,151.30       Apr-29             8,681,151.30       Apr-29    --                --        -82,473.5
 ZKB Physical Gold                 **            4,943,003.00       Nov-15             4,943,003.00       Nov-15    --                --        267,832.9
 Sprott Physical Gold Trust                      1,611,356.00       Nov-22             1,611,356.00       Nov-21    0                 0.00%     34,687.0
 GAM Physical Gold                 ***           1,126,949.00       Sep-26             1,126,949.00       Sep-26    --                --        -183,570.0
 ETFS Physical Swiss Gold                        678,747.40         Jul-30             678,747.40         Jul-30    --                --        37,433.4
 ABSA - NewGold ETF                              638,070.60         Nov-21             639,019.10         Nov-20    -948.5            -0.15%    15,348.3
 Total                                           57,878,803.20                         57,859,676.80                19,126.40         0.03%     5,954,903.8
 SILVER                                                                                                                                         
 iShares Silver Trust                            374,732,983.80     Nov-22             374,732,983.80     Nov-21    0                 0.00%     57,499,373.3
 ZKB Physical Silver                             82,380,414.00      Nov-15             82,380,414.00      Nov-15    --                --        3,043,614.7
 ETF Securities silver ex-US                     79,381,574.40      Oct-14             79,381,574.40      Oct-14    --                --        24,228,137.6
 Sprott Physical Silver                          60,108,343.00      Nov-22             60,108,343.00      Nov-21    0                 0.00%     3,857,063.0
 ETFS Physical Silver Shares                     21,568,606.00      Mar-28             21,568,606.00      Mar-28    --                --        -404,292.4
 GAM Physical Silver                             10,495,991.00      Sep-26             10,495,991.00      Sep-26    --                --        -1,460,999.0
 Total                                           628,667,912.20                        628,667,912.20               0                 0.00%     86,762,897.2
 PLATINUM                                                                                                                                       
 ABSA - NewPlat ETF                              1,003,198.80       Nov-21             1,003,209.80       Nov-20    -11               0.00%     300,041.1
 ETFS Physical Platinum Shares                   763,384.0          Nov-21             763,384.00         Nov-21    --                --        137,929.6
 ETF Securities platinum ex-US                   586,468.4          Oct-14             586,468.40         Oct-14    --                --        300,850.4
 ZKB Physical Platinum                           337,421.70         Nov-15             337,421.70         Nov-15    --                --        56,562.2
 GAM Physical Platinum                           64,755.00          Sep-26             64,755.00          Sep-26    --                --        -1,350.0
 Total                                           2,755,227.90                          2,755,238.90                 -11               0.00%     794,033.3
 PALLADIUM                                                                                                                                      
 ETFS Physical Palladium Shares                  155,344.1          Nov-21             155,344.10         Nov-21    --                --        8,494.0
 1nvestPalladium ETF                             142,113.5          Mar-25             142,113.50         Mar-25    --                --        -8,079.6
 ETF Securities palladium ex-US                  105,363.5          Oct-14             105,363.50         Oct-14    --                --        5,428.3
 ZKB Physical Palladium                          88,459.40          Nov-15             88,459.40          Nov-15    --                --        -20,194.9
 ABSA - NewPalladium ETF                 ****    36,020.40          Nov-21             36,020.80          Nov-20    -0.4              0.00%     -49,226.0
 GAM Physical Palladium                          23,253.00          Sep-26             23,253.00          Sep-26    --                --        -39,520.0
 Total                                           550,553.90                            550,554.30                   -0.4              0.00%     -103,098.2
 

    
    The figures above are those reported to Reuters by the organizations involved by telephone or email on the date shown, or those that are publicly available
on their websites.
** ZKB physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium funds are fully backed by physical precious metal and investors are entitled to physical delivery of them.
*** Shareholders in the GAM Gold fund can elect to hold "A class" shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are entitled to
physical delivery of the precious metal. 
Investors may also elect to hold "AX" class shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are not entitled to physical delivery of
the precious metal.
**** Absa Capital's NewPalladium Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was listed on March 27, 2014 and is fully backed with South African palladium.
 (Bengaluru Commodities desk)
