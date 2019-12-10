Market News
TABLE-Holdings of SPDR Gold unchanged, iShares Silver drop

    Dec 10 (Reuters) - Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust, were unchanged from Monday to
Friday, while the largest silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust, fell 0.41 percent during the same period.
    Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical stocks of a given commodity, creating a
product they say is free from counterparty risk.

 Name                                            New Holdings      Date             Prev Holdings   Prev      Abs Change       % chg     YTD Abs
 GOLD                                            (OZ)              (OZ)             (OZ)                      Change (OZ)                
 SPDR Gold Trust                                 28,493,041.70     Dec-09           28,493,041.70   Dec-06    0                0.00%     3,168,702.5
 COMEX Gold Trust                                11,561,001.30     Dec-09           11,561,001.30   Dec-06    0                0.00%     2,551,460.3
 ETF Securities gold (ex-US)                     8,681,151.30      Apr-29           8,681,151.30    Apr-29    --               --        -82,473.5
 ZKB Physical Gold                 **            4,950,761.60      Nov-29           4,950,761.60    Nov-29    --               --        275,591.5
 Sprott Physical Gold Trust                      1,616,585.00      Dec-09           1,616,585.00    Dec-06    0                0.00%     39,916.0
 GAM Physical Gold                 ***           1,126,949.00      Sep-26           1,126,949.00    Sep-26    --               --        -183,570.0
 ETFS Physical Swiss Gold                        678,747.40        Jul-30           678,747.40      Jul-30    --               --        37,433.4
 ABSA - NewGold ETF                              646,415.60        Dec-09           646,444.00      Dec-05    -28.4            0.00%     23,693.3
 Total                                           57,754,652.90                      57,754,681.30             -28.4            0.00%     5,830,753.5
 SILVER                                                                                                                                  
 iShares Silver Trust                            365,605,691.10    Dec-09           367,100,503.90  Dec-06    -1,494,812.80    -0.41%    48,372,080.6
 ZKB Physical Silver                             82,453,653.40     Nov-29           82,453,653.40   Nov-29    --               --        3,116,854.1
 ETF Securities silver ex-US                     79,381,574.40     Oct-14           79,381,574.40   Oct-14    --               --        24,228,137.6
 Sprott Physical Silver                          60,108,343.00     Dec-09           60,108,343.00   Dec-06    0                0.00%     3,857,063.0
 ETFS Physical Silver Shares                     21,568,606.00     Mar-28           21,568,606.00   Mar-28    --               --        -404,292.4
 GAM Physical Silver                             10,495,991.00     Sep-26           10,495,991.00   Sep-26    --               --        -1,460,999.0
 Total                                           619,613,858.90                     621,108,671.70            -14,94,812.80    -0.24%    77,708,843.9
 PLATINUM                                                                                                                                
 ABSA - NewPlat ETF                              1,019,554.90      Dec-09           1,019,599.70    Dec-05    -44.8            0.00%     316,397.2
 ETFS Physical Platinum Shares                   748,855.50        Dec-05           748,855.50      Dec-05    --               --        123,401.1
 ETF Securities platinum ex-US                   586,468.40        Oct-14           586,468.40      Oct-14    --               --        300,850.4
 ZKB Physical Platinum                           337,421.70        Nov-29           337,421.70      Nov-29    --               --        56,562.2
 GAM Physical Platinum                           64,755.00         Sep-26           64,755.00       Sep-26    --               --        -1,350.0
 Total                                           2,757,055.50                       2,757,100.30              -44.8            0.00%     795,860.9
 PALLADIUM                                                                                                                               
 ETFS Physical Palladium Shares                    152,985.8       Dec-05           152,985.80      Dec-05    --               --        6,135.7
 1nvestPalladium ETF                 #            142,113.5        Mar-25           142,113.50      Mar-25    --               --        -8,079.6
 ETF Securities palladium ex-US                    105,363.5       Oct-14           105,363.50      Oct-14    --               --        5,428.3
 ZKB Physical Palladium                          88,459.40         Nov-29           88,459.40       Nov-29    --               --        -20,194.9
 ABSA - NewPalladium ETF                 ****    36,013.30         Dec-09           36,014.90       Dec-05    -1.6             0.00%     -49,233.1
 GAM Physical Palladium                          23,253.00         Sep-26           23,253.00       Sep-26    --               --        -39,520.0
 Total                                           548,188.50                         548,190.10                -1.6             0.00%     -105,463.6
 

The figures above are those reported to Reuters by the organizations involved by telephone or email on the date shown, or those that are publicly
available on their websites.

** ZKB physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium funds are fully backed by physical precious metal and investors are entitled to physical delivery
of them.

*** Shareholders in the GAM Gold fund can elect to hold "A class" shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are
entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. 
Investors may also elect to hold "AX" class shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are not entitled to physical
delivery of the precious metal.

**** Absa Capital's NewPalladium Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was listed on March 27, 2014 and is fully backed with South African palladium.

# Standard Bank's AfricaPalladium ETF, South Africa's first listed palladium exchange traded fund, debuted on March 24, 2014. 
 (Bengaluru Commodities desk)
