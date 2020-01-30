Earnings Season
January 30, 2020 / 10:17 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia's Origin Energy posts 3% fall in quarterly revenue from APLNG

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Australian electricity and gas retailer Origin Energy said on Friday quarterly revenue from its Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) project fell 3%, hurt by weaker prices.

APLNG, in which Origin Energy owns a 37.5% stake, brought in revenue of A$716.5 million ($490 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with A$740.9 million a year earlier. (reut.rs/3aVphVN)

APLNG is a joint venture between Origin, ConocoPhillips and China’s Sinopec.

$1 = 1.46 Australian dollars Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below