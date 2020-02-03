TABLE-Holdings of SPDR Gold, iShares Silver drop

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust, fell 0.03 percent on Friday from Thursday, while the largest silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust, fell 0.23 percent during the same period. Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical stocks of a given commodity, creating a product they say is free from counterparty risk. Name New Holdings Date Prev Holdings Prev Abs Change % chg YTD Abs GOLD (OZ) (OZ) (OZ) Change (OZ) SPDR Gold Trust 29,039,150.8 Jan 31 29,048,563.8 Jan 30 -9,413.0 -0.03% 320,234.5 COMEX Gold Trust 11,956,627.9 Jan 31 11,935,606.9 Jan 30 21,021.0 0.18% 379,375.7 ETF Securities gold (ex-US) 8,681,151.3 Apr 29 8,681,151.3 Apr 29 -- -- -- ZKB Physical Gold ** 5,014,693.9 Jan 24 5,014,693.9 Jan 24 -- -- -- Sprott Physical Gold Trust 1,648,970.0 Jan 31 1,644,149.0 Jan 30 4,821.0 0.29% 29164.0 GAM Physical Gold *** 1,126,949.0 Sep 26 1,126,949.0 Sep 26 -- -- -- ETFS Physical Swiss Gold 678,747.0 Jul 30 678,747.0 Jul 30 -- -- -- ABSA - NewGold ETF 619,707.2 Jan 30 619,714.0 Jan 29 -6.8 0.00% -3,968.2 Total 58,765,997.5 58,749,575.3 16,422.2 0.03% 533,558.3 iShares Silver Trust 361,906,266.9 Jan 31 362,746,478.1 Jan 30 -8,40,211.2 -0.23% -710,444.4 ZKB Physical Silver 83,186,947.6 Jan 24 83,186,947.6 Jan 24 -- -- 269,455.4 ETF Securities silver ex-US 79,381,574.4 Oct 14 79,381,574.4 Oct 14 -- -- -- Sprott Physical Silver 60,609,971.0 Jan 31 60,609,971.0 Jan 30 0.0 0.00% 386,162.0 ETFS Physical Silver Shares 21,568,606.0 Mar 28 21,568,606.0 Mar 28 -- -- -- GAM Physical Silver 10,495,991.0 Sep 26 10,495,991.0 Sep 26 -- -- -- Total 617,149,356.9 617,989,568.1 -8,40,211.2 -0.14% 22,308,019.2 ABSA - NewPlat ETF 1,012,160.3 Jan 30 1,012,171.4 Jan 29 -11.1 0.00% -7,148.3 ETFS Physical Platinum Shares 762,534.8 Jan 30 762,534.8 Jan 30 -- -- 13,608.8 ETF Securities platinum ex-US 586,468.4 Oct 14 586,468.4 Oct 14 -- -- -- ZKB Physical Platinum 346,179.8 Jan 24 346,179.8 Jan 24 -- -- 4,361.5 GAM Physical Platinum 64,755 Sep 26 64,755 Sep 26 -- -- -- Total 2,772,098.3 2,772,109.4 -11.1 0.00% 310,322.4 ETFS Physical Palladium Shares 162,292.1 Jan 30 162,292.1 Jan 30 -- -- 4,560.7 InvestPalladium ETF # 142,113.5 Mar 25 142,113.5 Mar 25 -- -- -- ETF Securities palladium ex-US 105,363.5 Oct 14 105,363.5 Oct 14 -- -- -- ZKB Physical Palladium 86,039.1 Jan 24 86,039.1 Jan 24 -- -- -2,388.2 ABSA - NewPalladium ETF **** 35,943.9 Jan 30 35,944.3 Jan 29 -0.4 0.00% -5,923.6 GAM Physical Palladium 23,253.0 Sep 26 23,253.0 Sep 26 -- -- -- Total 555,005.1 555,005.5 -0.4 0.00% -45,922.4 The figures above are those reported to Reuters by the organizations involved by telephone or email on the date shown, or those that are publicly available on their websites. ** ZKB physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium funds are fully backed by physical precious metal and investors are entitled to physical delivery of them. *** Shareholders in the GAM Gold fund can elect to hold "A class" shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. Investors may also elect to hold "AX" class shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are not entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. **** Absa Capital's NewPalladium Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was listed on March 27, 2014 and is fully backed with South African palladium. # Standard Bank's AfricaPalladium ETF, South Africa's first listed palladium exchange traded fund, debuted on March 24, 2014. )) (Bengaluru Commodities desk)