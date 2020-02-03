Funds News
TABLE-Holdings of SPDR Gold, iShares Silver drop

    Feb 3 (Reuters) - Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust, fell 0.03 percent on Friday from
Thursday, while the largest silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust, fell 0.23 percent during the same period.
    Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical stocks of a given commodity, creating a
product they say is free from counterparty risk.

 Name                                                 New Holdings         Date     Prev Holdings         Prev   Abs Change         % chg        YTD Abs
 GOLD                                                         (OZ)                           (OZ)                       (OZ)                 Change (OZ)
 SPDR Gold Trust                                      29,039,150.8       Jan 31      29,048,563.8        Jan 30     -9,413.0       -0.03%      320,234.5
 COMEX Gold Trust                                    11,956,627.9        Jan 31     11,935,606.9         Jan 30     21,021.0        0.18%      379,375.7
 ETF Securities gold (ex-US)                           8,681,151.3       Apr 29       8,681,151.3        Apr 29           --           --             --
 ZKB Physical Gold                 **                  5,014,693.9       Jan 24       5,014,693.9        Jan 24           --           --             --
 Sprott Physical Gold Trust                            1,648,970.0       Jan 31       1,644,149.0        Jan 30      4,821.0        0.29%        29164.0
 GAM Physical Gold                 ***                 1,126,949.0       Sep 26       1,126,949.0        Sep 26           --           --             --
 ETFS Physical Swiss Gold                                678,747.0       Jul 30         678,747.0        Jul 30           --           --             --
 ABSA - NewGold ETF                                     619,707.2        Jan 30        619,714.0         Jan 29         -6.8        0.00%       -3,968.2
 Total                                                58,765,997.5                   58,749,575.3                   16,422.2        0.03%      533,558.3
                                                                                                                                                        
 iShares Silver Trust                                361,906,266.9       Jan 31     362,746,478.1        Jan 30  -8,40,211.2       -0.23%     -710,444.4
 ZKB Physical Silver                                  83,186,947.6       Jan 24      83,186,947.6        Jan 24           --           --      269,455.4
 ETF Securities silver ex-US                         79,381,574.4        Oct 14     79,381,574.4         Oct 14           --           --             --
 Sprott Physical Silver                               60,609,971.0       Jan 31      60,609,971.0        Jan 30          0.0        0.00%      386,162.0
 ETFS Physical Silver Shares                         21,568,606.0        Mar 28     21,568,606.0         Mar 28           --           --             --
 GAM Physical Silver                                  10,495,991.0       Sep 26      10,495,991.0        Sep 26           --           --             --
 Total                                               617,149,356.9                  617,989,568.1                -8,40,211.2       -0.14%   22,308,019.2
                                                                                                                                                        
 ABSA - NewPlat ETF                                   1,012,160.3        Jan 30      1,012,171.4         Jan 29        -11.1        0.00%       -7,148.3
 ETFS Physical Platinum Shares                           762,534.8       Jan 30         762,534.8        Jan 30           --           --       13,608.8
 ETF Securities platinum ex-US                          586,468.4        Oct 14        586,468.4         Oct 14           --           --             --
 ZKB Physical Platinum                                   346,179.8       Jan 24         346,179.8        Jan 24           --           --        4,361.5
 GAM Physical Platinum                                      64,755       Sep 26            64,755        Sep 26           --           --             --
 Total                                                 2,772,098.3                    2,772,109.4                      -11.1        0.00%      310,322.4
                                                                                                                                                        
 ETFS Physical Palladium Shares                          162,292.1       Jan 30         162,292.1        Jan 30           --           --        4,560.7
 InvestPalladium ETF                  #                 142,113.5        Mar 25        142,113.5         Mar 25           --           --             --
 ETF Securities palladium ex-US                          105,363.5       Oct 14         105,363.5        Oct 14           --           --             --
 ZKB Physical Palladium                                   86,039.1       Jan 24          86,039.1        Jan 24           --           --       -2,388.2
 ABSA - NewPalladium ETF                 ****             35,943.9       Jan 30          35,944.3        Jan 29         -0.4        0.00%       -5,923.6
 GAM Physical Palladium                                   23,253.0       Sep 26          23,253.0        Sep 26           --           --             --
 Total                                                   555,005.1                      555,005.5                       -0.4        0.00%      -45,922.4
 
The figures above are those reported to Reuters by the organizations involved by telephone or email on the date shown, or those that are publicly
available on their websites.
** ZKB physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium funds are fully backed by physical precious metal and investors are entitled to physical delivery
of them.
*** Shareholders in the GAM Gold fund can elect to hold "A class" shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are entitled
to physical delivery of the precious metal. Investors may also elect to hold "AX" class shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in
that class are not entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal.
**** Absa Capital's NewPalladium Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was listed on March 27, 2014 and is fully backed with South African palladium.
# Standard Bank's AfricaPalladium ETF, South Africa's first listed palladium exchange traded fund, debuted on March 24, 2014.  ))

 (Bengaluru Commodities desk)
