TABLE-Holdings of SPDR Gold, iShares Silver rise

    Feb 7 (Reuters) - Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust, rose 0.26% on
Thursday from Wednesday, while the largest silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust, gained 0.19% during the same
period.
    Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical stocks of a given commodity,
creating a product they say is free from counterparty risk.

 Name                                            New Holdings     Date     Prev Holdings    Prev    Abs Change   % chg    YTD Abs
 GOLD                                            (OZ)                      (OZ)                     (OZ)                  Change (OZ)
 SPDR Gold Trust                                   29,415,318.60   Feb 06    29,340,355.20  Feb 05    74,963.30    0.26%      696,402.30
 COMEX Gold Trust                                  11,852,416.20   Feb 06    11,879,646.80  Feb 05   -27,230.60   -0.23%      275,164.00
 ETF Securities gold (ex-US)                        8,681,151.30   Apr 29     8,681,151.30  Apr 29           --       --              --
 ZKB Physical Gold                 **               5,029,568.40   Jan 31     5,029,568.40  Jan 31           --       --       52,236.90
 Sprott Physical Gold Trust                         1,654,964.00   Feb 06     1,654,964.00  Feb 05            0    0.00%       35,158.00
 GAM Physical Gold                 ***              1,126,949.00   Sep 26     1,126,949.00  Sep 26           --       --              --
 ETFS Physical Swiss Gold                             678,747.40   Jul 30       678,747.40  Jul 30           --       --              --
 ABSA - NewGold ETF                                   604,616.40   Feb 05       605,563.60  Feb 04       -947.3   -0.16%      -19,059.00
 Total                                             59,043,731.20             58,996,945.80            46,785.40    0.08%      811,292.00
 SILVER                                                                                                                                 
 iShares Silver Trust                             363,013,020.20   Feb 06   362,312,901.20  Feb 05   700,119.00    0.19%      396,308.90
 ZKB Physical Silver                               83,655,994.90   Jan 31    83,655,994.90  Jan 31           --       --      738,502.70
 ETF Securities silver ex-US                       79,381,574.40   Oct 14    79,381,574.40  Oct 14           --       --              --
 Sprott Physical Silver                            60,609,971.00   Feb 06    60,609,971.00  Feb 05            0    0.00%      386,162.00
 ETFS Physical Silver Shares                       21,568,606.00   Mar 28    21,568,606.00  Mar 28           --       --              --
 GAM Physical Silver                               10,495,991.00   Sep 26    10,495,991.00  Sep 26           --       --              --
 Total                                            618,725,157.50            618,025,038.50           700,119.00    0.11%   23,883,819.80
 PLATINUM                                                                                                                               
 ABSA - NewPlat ETF                                 1,012,093.60   Feb 05     1,012,104.70  Feb 04        -11.1    0.00%       -7,215.00
 ETFS Physical Platinum Shares                        752,809.00   Feb 06       752,809.00  Feb 05            0    0.00%        3,883.00
 ETF Securities platinum ex-US                        586,468.40   Oct 14       586,468.40  Oct 14           --       --              --
 ZKB Physical Platinum                                349,194.00   Jan 31       349,194.00  Jan 31           --       --        7,375.70
 GAM Physical Platinum                                 64,755.00   Sep 26        64,755.00  Sep 26           --       --              --
 Total                                              2,765,320.00              2,765,331.10                -11.1    0.00%      303,544.10
 PALLADIUM                                                                                                                              
 ETFS Physical Palladium Shares                       159,940.40   Feb 06       159,940.40  Feb 05            0    0.00%        2,209.00
 InvestPalladium ETF                  #               142,113.50   Mar 25       142,113.50  Mar 25           --       --              --
 ETF Securities palladium ex-US                       105,363.50   Oct 14       105,363.50  Oct 14           --       --              --
 ZKB Physical Palladium                                84,552.20   Jan 31        84,552.20  Jan 31           --       --       -3,875.10
 ABSA - NewPalladium ETF                 ****          29,299.60   Feb 05        29,300.00  Feb 04         -0.3    0.00%      -12,567.90
 GAM Physical Palladium                                23,253.00   Sep 26        23,253.00  Sep 26           --       --              --
 Total                                                544,522.20                544,522.60                 -0.3    0.00%      -56,405.30
         
The figures above are those reported to Reuters by the organizations involved by telephone or email on the date shown, or those that are
publicly available on their websites.

** ZKB physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium funds are fully backed by physical precious metal and investors are entitled to
physical delivery of them.

*** Shareholders in the GAM Gold fund can elect to hold "A class" shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that
class are entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. 
Investors may also elect to hold "AX" class shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are not entitled to
physical delivery of the precious metal.

**** Absa Capital's NewPalladium Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was listed on March 27, 2014 and is fully backed with South African
palladium.

# Standard Bank's AfricaPalladium ETF, South Africa's first listed palladium exchange traded fund, debuted on March 24, 2014. 
 (Bengaluru Commodities desk)
