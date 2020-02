CORRECTED-BRIEF-RE/MAX Holdings Reports Q4 EPS Of $0.16 (Feb. 20)

(Corrects Q4 adjusted EPS in third bullet to $0.47 from $2.20) RE/MAX Holdings Inc:

* RE/MAX HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2019 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $68.2 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $68.4 MILLION

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.16

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.46 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SEES Q1 2020 REVENUE $68 MILLION TO $71 MILLION

* SEES Q1 ADJUSTED EBITDA IN A RANGE OF $18.0 MILLION TO $20.0 MILLION.

* SEES 2020 ADJUSTED EBITDA IN A RANGE OF $96.0 MILLION TO $99.0 MILLION.

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $71.5 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* FY2020 REVENUE VIEW $288.3 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: