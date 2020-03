KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s new prime minister on Monday named CIMB group chief executive Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz as finance minister, as he unveiled his cabinet after a week of political turmoil that saw the end of Mahathir Mohamad’s administration.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin also said he would not appoint a deputy premier “for the time being”. (Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Alex Richardson)