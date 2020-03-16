CORRECTED-TABLE-Holdings of SPDR Gold, iShares Silver drop (March 13)

Funds News
    March 13 (Reuters) - Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust, fell 0.95
percent on Thursday from Wednesday, while the largest silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust, fell 0.31 percent during
the same period.
    Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical stocks of a given commodity,
creating a product they say is free from counterparty risk.
 Name                                               New Holdings    Date    Prev Holdings    Prev    Abs Change       chg       YTD Abs
                                                                                                           %                 
 GOLD                                                   (OZ)                     (OZ)                    (OZ)                 Change (OZ)
 SPDR Gold Trust                                    30,356,433.7   Mar 12    30,648,099.9   Mar 11    -291,666.2    -0.95%    1,637,517.4
 COMEX Gold Trust                                   12,553,161.5   Mar 12    12,510,176.0   Mar 11     42,985.5      0.34%     975,909.3
 ETF Securities gold (ex-US)                        10,126,425.6   Mar 11    10,090,113.3   Mar 10     36,312.3      0.36%     532,452.8
 ZKB Physical Gold                 **               5,170,701.5    Mar 06    5,170,701.5    Mar 06        --          --       193,370.0
 Sprott Physical Gold Trust                         1,786,989.0    Mar 12    1,786,989.0    Mar 11        0.0        0.00%     167,183.0
 GAM Physical Gold                 ***              1,126,949.0    Sep 26    1,126,949.0    Sep 26        --          --          --
 ETFS Physical Swiss Gold                            844,902.3     Jan 24     844,902.3     Jan 24        --          --       57,520.6
 ABSA - NewGold ETF                                  584,638.4     Mar 11     582,789.9     Mar 06      1,848.5      0.32%     -39,037.0
 Total                                              62,550,201.0             62,760,720.9             -210,519.9    -0.34%    4,651,865.1
 SILVER                                                                                                                            
 iShares Silver Trust                              359,828,213.5   Mar 12   360,947,839.9   Mar 11   -1,119,626.4   -0.31%   -2,788,497.8
 ZKB Physical Silver                                84,188,572.0   Mar 06    84,188,572.0   Mar 06        --          --      1,271,079.8
 ETF Securities silver ex-US                        79,121,834.8   Mar 11    81,742,039.3   Mar 10   -2,620,204.5   -3.21%    5,867,177.9
 Sprott Physical Silver                             61,400,623.0   Mar 12    61,400,623.0   Mar 11        0.0        0.00%    1,176,814.0
 ETFS Physical Silver Shares                        23,004,313.0   Mar 12    23,004,313.0   Mar 11        0.0        0.00%    -211,853.8
 GAM Physical Silver                                10,495,991.0   Sep 26    10,495,991.0   Sep 26        --          --          --
 Total                                             618,039,547.3            621,779,378.2            -3,739,830.9   -0.60%   15,810,711.1
 PLATINUM                                                                                                                          
 ABSA - NewPlat ETF                                  999,058.4     Mar 11     984,488.1     Mar 09     14,570.3      1.48%     -20,250.2
 ETFS Physical Platinum Shares                       728,831.0     Mar 12     728,831.0     Mar 11        0.0        0.00%     -20,095.0
 ETF Securities platinum ex-US                       566,795.5     Mar 11     579,416.4     Mar 10     -12,620.9    -2.18%     -17,925.8
 ZKB Physical Platinum                               348,904.6     Mar 06     348,904.6     Mar 06        --          --        7,086.3
 GAM Physical Platinum                                64,755.0     Sep 26      64,755.0     Sep 26        --          --          --
 Total                                              2,708,344.5              2,706,395.1                1,949.4      0.07%     13,570.3
 PALLADIUM                                                                                                                         
 ETFS Physical Palladium Shares                      162,140.3     Mar 12     162,140.3     Mar 11        0.0        0.00%      4,408.9
 InvestPalladium ETF                  #              142,113.5     Mar 25     142,113.5     Mar 25        --          --          --
 ETF Securities palladium ex-US                      107,416.8     Mar 11     107,637.2     Mar 10      -220.4      -0.20%     -5,457.7
 ZKB Physical Palladium                               84,225.5     Mar 06      84,225.5     Mar 06        --          --       -4,201.8
 ABSA - NewPalladium ETF                 ****         28,312.0     Mar 11      28,312.6     Mar 09       -0.6        0.00%     -13,555.5
 GAM Physical Palladium                               23,253.0     Sep 26      23,253.0     Sep 26        --          --          --
 Total                                               547,461.1                547,682.1                 -221.0      -0.04%     146,560.4
 
    The figures above are those reported to Reuters by the organizations involved by telephone or email on the date shown, or those that
are publicly available on their websites.

** ZKB physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium funds are fully backed by physical precious metal and investors are entitled to
physical delivery of them.

*** Shareholders in the GAM Gold fund can elect to hold "A class" shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class
are entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. 
Investors may also elect to hold "AX" class shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are not entitled to
physical delivery of the precious metal.

**** Absa Capital's NewPalladium Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was listed on March 27, 2014 and is fully backed with South African palladium.

# Standard Bank's AfricaPalladium ETF, South Africa's first listed palladium exchange traded fund, debuted on March 24, 2014. 
 (Bengaluru Commodities desk)
