CORRECTED-TABLE-Holdings of SPDR Gold, iShares Silver drop (March 13)

(Corrects holdings of ETF Securities (ex-US) funds for gold, silver and platinum and total holdings for these metals in the table) March 13 (Reuters) - Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust, fell 0.95 percent on Thursday from Wednesday, while the largest silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust, fell 0.31 percent during the same period. Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical stocks of a given commodity, creating a product they say is free from counterparty risk. Name New Holdings Date Prev Holdings Prev Abs Change chg YTD Abs % GOLD (OZ) (OZ) (OZ) Change (OZ) SPDR Gold Trust 30,356,433.7 Mar 12 30,648,099.9 Mar 11 -291,666.2 -0.95% 1,637,517.4 COMEX Gold Trust 12,553,161.5 Mar 12 12,510,176.0 Mar 11 42,985.5 0.34% 975,909.3 ETF Securities gold (ex-US) 10,126,425.6 Mar 11 10,090,113.3 Mar 10 36,312.3 0.36% 532,452.8 ZKB Physical Gold ** 5,170,701.5 Mar 06 5,170,701.5 Mar 06 -- -- 193,370.0 Sprott Physical Gold Trust 1,786,989.0 Mar 12 1,786,989.0 Mar 11 0.0 0.00% 167,183.0 GAM Physical Gold *** 1,126,949.0 Sep 26 1,126,949.0 Sep 26 -- -- -- ETFS Physical Swiss Gold 844,902.3 Jan 24 844,902.3 Jan 24 -- -- 57,520.6 ABSA - NewGold ETF 584,638.4 Mar 11 582,789.9 Mar 06 1,848.5 0.32% -39,037.0 Total 62,550,201.0 62,760,720.9 -210,519.9 -0.34% 4,651,865.1 SILVER iShares Silver Trust 359,828,213.5 Mar 12 360,947,839.9 Mar 11 -1,119,626.4 -0.31% -2,788,497.8 ZKB Physical Silver 84,188,572.0 Mar 06 84,188,572.0 Mar 06 -- -- 1,271,079.8 ETF Securities silver ex-US 79,121,834.8 Mar 11 81,742,039.3 Mar 10 -2,620,204.5 -3.21% 5,867,177.9 Sprott Physical Silver 61,400,623.0 Mar 12 61,400,623.0 Mar 11 0.0 0.00% 1,176,814.0 ETFS Physical Silver Shares 23,004,313.0 Mar 12 23,004,313.0 Mar 11 0.0 0.00% -211,853.8 GAM Physical Silver 10,495,991.0 Sep 26 10,495,991.0 Sep 26 -- -- -- Total 618,039,547.3 621,779,378.2 -3,739,830.9 -0.60% 15,810,711.1 PLATINUM ABSA - NewPlat ETF 999,058.4 Mar 11 984,488.1 Mar 09 14,570.3 1.48% -20,250.2 ETFS Physical Platinum Shares 728,831.0 Mar 12 728,831.0 Mar 11 0.0 0.00% -20,095.0 ETF Securities platinum ex-US 566,795.5 Mar 11 579,416.4 Mar 10 -12,620.9 -2.18% -17,925.8 ZKB Physical Platinum 348,904.6 Mar 06 348,904.6 Mar 06 -- -- 7,086.3 GAM Physical Platinum 64,755.0 Sep 26 64,755.0 Sep 26 -- -- -- Total 2,708,344.5 2,706,395.1 1,949.4 0.07% 13,570.3 PALLADIUM ETFS Physical Palladium Shares 162,140.3 Mar 12 162,140.3 Mar 11 0.0 0.00% 4,408.9 InvestPalladium ETF # 142,113.5 Mar 25 142,113.5 Mar 25 -- -- -- ETF Securities palladium ex-US 107,416.8 Mar 11 107,637.2 Mar 10 -220.4 -0.20% -5,457.7 ZKB Physical Palladium 84,225.5 Mar 06 84,225.5 Mar 06 -- -- -4,201.8 ABSA - NewPalladium ETF **** 28,312.0 Mar 11 28,312.6 Mar 09 -0.6 0.00% -13,555.5 GAM Physical Palladium 23,253.0 Sep 26 23,253.0 Sep 26 -- -- -- Total 547,461.1 547,682.1 -221.0 -0.04% 146,560.4 The figures above are those reported to Reuters by the organizations involved by telephone or email on the date shown, or those that are publicly available on their websites. ** ZKB physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium funds are fully backed by physical precious metal and investors are entitled to physical delivery of them. *** Shareholders in the GAM Gold fund can elect to hold "A class" shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. Investors may also elect to hold "AX" class shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are not entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. **** Absa Capital's NewPalladium Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was listed on March 27, 2014 and is fully backed with South African palladium. # Standard Bank's AfricaPalladium ETF, South Africa's first listed palladium exchange traded fund, debuted on March 24, 2014. )) (Bengaluru Commodities desk)