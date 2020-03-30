Company News
March 30, 2020 / 3:35 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CORRECTED-Microsoft says Skype users surge amid coronavirus outbreak

1 Min Read

(Corrects first paragraph to clarify usage jumped 70% in March, not the last week of March specifically)

March 30 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp said on Monday its video calling platform Skype saw a 70% jump in usage in March from a month earlier, as more people shift to working from home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The platform is being used by 40 million people, the company said in a blog post, adding that Skype-to-Skype calling minutes jumped 220% from a month earlier.

Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
