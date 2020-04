(Repeats with no changes to text)

April 1 (Reuters) - Sprint Corp:

* T-MOBILE COMPLETES MERGER WITH SPRINT TO CREATE THE NEW T-MOBILE

* T-MOBILE US INC - EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, MIKE SIEVERT WILL ASSUME ROLE OF CEO OF T-MOBILE

* T-MOBILE US INC - JOHN LEGERE WILL CONTINUE AS A MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR REMAINDER OF HIS CURRENT TERM