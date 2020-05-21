TABLE-Holdings of SPDR Gold drop, iShares Silver rise

May 21 (Reuters) - Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust, fell 0.13% on Wednesday from Tuesday, while the largest silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust, rose 2.18% during the same period. Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical stocks of a given commodity, creating a product they say is free from counterparty risk. Name New Holdings Date Prev Holdings Prev Abs Change % chg YTD Abs Change GOLD (OZ) (OZ) (OZ) (OZ) SPDR Gold Trust 35,762,253.3 May 20 35,809,261.9 May -47,008.6 -0.13% 7,043,337.0 19 COMEX Gold Trust 14,040,918.2 May 20 14,007,500.7 May 33,417.5 0.24% 2,463,666.0 19 ETF Securities gold (ex-US) 9,901,189.3 May 14 9,901,189.3 May -- -- 307,216.5 14 ZKB Physical Gold ** 5,409,662.5 May 15 5,409,662.5 May -- -- 432,331.0 15 Sprott Physical Gold Trust 2,207,226.0 May 20 2,201,226.0 May 6,000.0 0.27% 587,420.0 19 ETFS Physical Swiss Gold 844,902.3 Jan 24 844,902.3 Jan -- -- 57,520.6 24 ABSA - NewGold ETF 682,940.9 May 19 683,886.2 May -945.3 -0.14% 59,265.5 18 Total 68,849,092.5 68,857,628.9 -8,536.4 -0.01% 10,950,756.6 SILVER iShares Silver Trust 449,758,929.8 May 20 440,157,970.2 May 9,600,959.6 2.18% 87,142,218.5 19 ZKB Physical Silver 90,149,748.6 May 15 90,149,748.6 May -- -- 7,232,256.4 15 ETF Securities silver ex-US 79,542,103.9 May 14 79,542,103.9 May -- -- 6,287,447.0 14 Sprott Physical Silver 75,847,720.0 May 20 74,996,457.0 May 851,263.0 1.14% 15,623,911.0 19 ETFS Physical Silver Shares 22,908,298.3 Mar 20 22,908,298.3 Mar -- -- -307,868.5 20 Total 718,206,800.6 707,754,578.0 10,452,222.6 1.48% 115,977,964.4 PLATINUM ETFS Physical Platinum Shares 738,343.9 Mar 20 738,343.9 Mar -- -- -10,582.1 20 ABSA - NewPlat ETF 701,824.6 May 19 701,832.3 May -7.7 0.00% -317,484.0 18 ETF Securities platinum ex-US 505,170.9 May 14 505,170.9 May -- -- -79,550.4 14 ZKB Physical Platinum 366,655.4 May 15 366,655.4 May -- -- 24,837.1 15 Total 2,311,994.8 2,312,002.5 -7.7 0.00% -382,779.4 PALLADIUM InvestPalladium ETF # 142,113.5 Mar 25 142,113.5 Mar -- -- -- 25 ETFS Physical Palladium Shares 129,466.6 Mar 20 129,466.6 Mar -- -- -28,264.8 20 ETF Securities palladium ex-US 105,546.2 May 14 105,546.2 May -- -- -7,328.3 14 ZKB Physical Palladium 83,076.4 May 15 83,076.4 May -- -- -5,350.9 15 ABSA - NewPalladium ETF **** 26,339.3 May 19 26,339.6 May -0.3 0.00% -15,528.2 18 Total 486,542.0 486,542.3 -0.3 0.00% 85,641.3 The figures above are those reported to Reuters by the organizations involved by telephone or email on the date shown, or those that are publicly available on their websites. ** ZKB physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium funds are fully backed by physical precious metal and investors are entitled to physical delivery of them. *** Shareholders in the GAM Gold fund can elect to hold "A class" shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. Investors may also elect to hold "AX" class shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are not entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. **** Absa Capital's NewPalladium Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was listed on March 27, 2014 and is fully backed with South African palladium. # Standard Bank's AfricaPalladium ETF, South Africa's first listed palladium exchange traded fund, debuted on March 24, 2014. )) (Bengaluru Commodities desk)