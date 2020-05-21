Funds News
TABLE-Holdings of SPDR Gold drop, iShares Silver rise

    May 21 (Reuters) - Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust, fell 0.13% on
Wednesday from Tuesday, while the largest silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust, rose 2.18% during the same period.
    Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical stocks of a given
commodity, creating a product they say is free from counterparty risk.

 Name                                             New Holdings   Date     Prev Holdings   Prev   Abs Change     % chg   YTD Abs Change
 GOLD                                                      (OZ)                     (OZ)                  (OZ)                    (OZ)
 SPDR Gold Trust                                   35,762,253.3   May 20    35,809,261.9    May      -47,008.6  -0.13%     7,043,337.0
                                                                                             19                         
 COMEX Gold Trust                                  14,040,918.2   May 20    14,007,500.7    May       33,417.5   0.24%     2,463,666.0
                                                                                             19                         
 ETF Securities gold (ex-US)                        9,901,189.3   May 14     9,901,189.3    May             --      --       307,216.5
                                                                                             14                         
 ZKB Physical Gold                 **               5,409,662.5   May 15     5,409,662.5    May             --      --       432,331.0
                                                                                             15                         
 Sprott Physical Gold Trust                         2,207,226.0   May 20     2,201,226.0    May        6,000.0   0.27%       587,420.0
                                                                                             19                         
 ETFS Physical Swiss Gold                             844,902.3   Jan 24       844,902.3    Jan             --      --        57,520.6
                                                                                             24                         
 ABSA - NewGold ETF                                   682,940.9   May 19       683,886.2    May         -945.3  -0.14%        59,265.5
                                                                                             18                         
 Total                                             68,849,092.5             68,857,628.9              -8,536.4  -0.01%    10,950,756.6
 SILVER                                                                                                                               
 iShares Silver Trust                             449,758,929.8   May 20   440,157,970.2    May    9,600,959.6   2.18%    87,142,218.5
                                                                                             19                         
 ZKB Physical Silver                               90,149,748.6   May 15    90,149,748.6    May             --      --     7,232,256.4
                                                                                             15                         
 ETF Securities silver ex-US                       79,542,103.9   May 14    79,542,103.9    May             --      --     6,287,447.0
                                                                                             14                         
 Sprott Physical Silver                            75,847,720.0   May 20    74,996,457.0    May      851,263.0   1.14%    15,623,911.0
                                                                                             19                         
 ETFS Physical Silver Shares                       22,908,298.3   Mar 20    22,908,298.3    Mar             --      --      -307,868.5
                                                                                             20                         
 Total                                            718,206,800.6            707,754,578.0          10,452,222.6   1.48%   115,977,964.4
 PLATINUM                                                                                                                             
 ETFS Physical Platinum Shares                        738,343.9   Mar 20       738,343.9    Mar             --      --       -10,582.1
                                                                                             20                         
 ABSA - NewPlat ETF                                   701,824.6   May 19       701,832.3    May           -7.7   0.00%      -317,484.0
                                                                                             18                         
 ETF Securities platinum ex-US                        505,170.9   May 14       505,170.9    May             --      --       -79,550.4
                                                                                             14                         
 ZKB Physical Platinum                                366,655.4   May 15       366,655.4    May             --      --        24,837.1
                                                                                             15                         
 Total                                              2,311,994.8              2,312,002.5                  -7.7   0.00%      -382,779.4
 PALLADIUM                                                                                                                            
 InvestPalladium ETF                  #               142,113.5   Mar 25       142,113.5    Mar             --      --              --
                                                                                             25                         
 ETFS Physical Palladium Shares                       129,466.6   Mar 20       129,466.6    Mar             --      --       -28,264.8
                                                                                             20                         
 ETF Securities palladium ex-US                       105,546.2   May 14       105,546.2    May             --      --        -7,328.3
                                                                                             14                         
 ZKB Physical Palladium                                83,076.4   May 15        83,076.4    May             --      --        -5,350.9
                                                                                             15                         
 ABSA - NewPalladium ETF                 ****          26,339.3   May 19        26,339.6    May           -0.3   0.00%       -15,528.2
                                                                                             18                         
 Total                                                486,542.0                486,542.3                  -0.3   0.00%        85,641.3
 
The figures above are those reported to Reuters by the organizations involved by telephone or email on the date shown, or those that
are publicly available on their websites.

** ZKB physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium funds are fully backed by physical precious metal and investors are entitled to
physical delivery of them.

*** Shareholders in the GAM Gold fund can elect to hold "A class" shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that
class are entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. 
Investors may also elect to hold "AX" class shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are not entitled
to physical delivery of the precious metal.

**** Absa Capital's NewPalladium Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was listed on March 27, 2014 and is fully backed with South African
palladium.

# Standard Bank's AfricaPalladium ETF, South Africa's first listed palladium exchange traded fund, debuted on March 24, 2014. 
 (Bengaluru Commodities desk)
