June 7 (Reuters) - Komatsu Ltd :

* IN CHINA, AVERAGE HOURS OF MACHINE USE PER UNIT OF KOMTRAX-INSTALLED KOMATSU CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT(EXCLUDING MINI AND MINING EQUIPMENT) ROSE 3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR IN MAY

