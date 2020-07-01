Healthcare
July 1, 2020 / 6:23 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Fujifilm to partner with Dr. Reddy's to sell Avigan overseas as COVID-19 treatment

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 1 (Reuters) - Fujifilm Holdings Corp said on Wednesday it was partnering with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories to sell the anti-flu drug Avigan in India and elsewhere to treat COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

The agreement provides for Fujifilm Toyama Chemical, a unit of the Japanese company to grant Dr. Reddy’s and Dubai-based Global Response Aid the right to develop, make and sell Avigan overseas and get a lump-sum license fee and royalties on sales. (Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below