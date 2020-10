(Updates)

** U.S. truck maker’s shares up 22.7% at $43.45

** Traton says it matches NAV’s demand of $44.50/share to buy the portion of NAV that Volkswagen unit Traton does not already own

** Last month, Traton sweetened its January bid by $8 to $43 per share in an attempt to raise its ~16.8% stake in Navistar acquired in 2016

** NAV stock up 22.3% this year, as of last close (Reporting by Shreyasee Raj and Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru)