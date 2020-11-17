FACTBOX-Blank-check firms cut IPO sizes in early signs of SPAC slowdown

Nov 17 (Reuters) - A blank-check firm backed by billionaire Alec Gores became the latest special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) to slash its offering size, adding to concerns over whether the blank-check frenzy is showing early signs of a slowdown. A SPAC is a shell company that uses proceeds from an initial public offering to acquire a private company, typically within two years. Here is a list of blank-check firms that have cut the size of their offerings recently: Company name New IPO Old IPO Source size size Gores Holdings Vi $300 mln $525 mln 10X Capital Venture $175 mln $220 mln Acquisition Corp L&F Acquisition Corp $150 mln $200 mln Better World Acquisition $100 mln $125 mln Corp Acies Acquisition Corp $200 mln $300 mln Arclight Clean Transition $250 mln $300 mln bit.ly/3moRdGs Corp Bluescape Opportunities $575 mln $750 mln Acquisition Corp Cerberus Telecom $250 mln $400 mln Acquisition Corp CONX Corp $750 mln $1 bln OTR Acquisition Corp $115 mln $250 mln bit.ly/31Paw3M Spartacus Acquisition Corp $200 mln $250 mln Tekkorp Digital Acquisition $250 mln $300 mln bit.ly/3kzXgr4 Corp Yellowstone Acquisition Co $150 mln $200 mln bit.ly/31MR4VE Source: Company filings (Reporting by Ambar Warrick and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)