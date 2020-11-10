BUZZ-Boeing rises on Reuters report MAX approval happening as soon as Nov 18

** Shares of the U.S. planemaker jump 5% to $185.50 premarket after Reuters, citing sources, reports U.S. aviation regulator could lift its grounding order on 737 Max as early as Nov. 18

** U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is in final stages of the review and expects to complete the process in the “coming days”, its chief told Reuters on Monday

** The 737 jet was grounded last year after two fatal crashes within five months

** Boeing, which surged on Monday on optimism over a coronavirus vaccine, is scheduled to reveal monthly orders and delivery numbers for October later in the day

** Separately, Southwest Airlines Co is in advanced talks with BA and lessors to buy up to 30 737 Max aircraft, which have lost their original buyers, Bloomberg News reported on Monday

** LUV up 3%; American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines up between 2.6% and 3.4%

** YTD, BA stock down ~45%, as of last close, compared with a 2% rise in the Dow Jones Industrial Average index (Reporting by Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru)