(Updates)

** U.S.-listed shares of Canadian natural gas and electricity retailer drop 15.73% to $5.14; stock snaps three-day winning streak

** Co’s Q2 sales fall 15% to C$649.6 million ($497.40 million)

** JE also posts Q2 loss of C$4.37/shr from continuing operations, compared to a profit of C$8.97/shr, a year earlier

** U.S.-listed JE shares down 90.72% this year, as of last close ($1 = 1.3060 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Rithika Krishna)