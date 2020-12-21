Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
BUZZ-Boeing, Airbus: Fall on fears of new COVID-19 strain in UK

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates)

** Shares of U.S. planemaker fall 3.4%, while European rival Airbus SE falls 6% on fears over a new strain of the coronavirus in the UK

** Canada, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands suspend flights from Britain; France also bars freight carriers

** Separately, a U.S. Senate report on Friday, citing a whistleblower, said BA ‘inappropriately coached’ pilots in 737 MAX testing

** BA, AIR stock both down ~32% YTD, as of last close (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru)

