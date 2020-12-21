BUZZ-Boeing, Airbus: Fall on fears of new COVID-19 strain in UK

(Updates)
** Shares of U.S. planemaker fall 3.4%, while European rival Airbus SE falls 6% on fears over a new strain of the coronavirus in the UK
** Canada, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands suspend flights from Britain; France also bars freight carriers
** Separately, a U.S. Senate report on Friday, citing a whistleblower, said BA ‘inappropriately coached’ pilots in 737 MAX testing
** BA, AIR stock both down ~32% YTD, as of last close (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru)
