BUZZ-U.S. travel stocks plummet on fears over new fast-spreading virus strain

(Updates)
** U.S. travel stocks slide as growing number of countries ban flights from Britain due to fears over a new coronavirus strain
** Canada, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands suspend flights from Britain, while France also bars freight carriers; Australia said it had detected cases of the new strain of the virus
** Shares of American Airlines, Delta Air Lines , JetBlue Airways, Spirit Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Hawaiian Holdings and United Airlines fall between 2.3% and 4.2%
** NYSE Arca Airlines index down 3.1%
** Hotel chain Marriott International Inc, Hilton Hotels, Wynn Resorts fall in the range of 2% to 5%
** Cruise operator Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Carnival Corp and Royal Caribbean Cruises fall 2.3% to 4%
** Concerns over the new virus strain pushed investors to look past $15 bln in new payroll assistance for U.S. airlines (Reporting by Rachit Vats and Medha Singh in Bengaluru)
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.