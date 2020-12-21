BUZZ-U.S. travel stocks plummet on fears over new fast-spreading virus strain

(Updates)

** U.S. travel stocks slide as growing number of countries ban flights from Britain due to fears over a new coronavirus strain

** Canada, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands suspend flights from Britain, while France also bars freight carriers; Australia said it had detected cases of the new strain of the virus

** Shares of American Airlines, Delta Air Lines , JetBlue Airways, Spirit Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Hawaiian Holdings and United Airlines fall between 2.3% and 4.2%

** NYSE Arca Airlines index down 3.1%

** Hotel chain Marriott International Inc, Hilton Hotels, Wynn Resorts fall in the range of 2% to 5%

** Cruise operator Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Carnival Corp and Royal Caribbean Cruises fall 2.3% to 4%

** Concerns over the new virus strain pushed investors to look past $15 bln in new payroll assistance for U.S. airlines (Reporting by Rachit Vats and Medha Singh in Bengaluru)