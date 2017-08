July 18 (Reuters) - ZUGER KANTONALBANK:

* H1 OPERATING INCOME ROSE 1.5% TO CHF 105.9 MILLION, PROFIT CAME TO CHF 31.2 MILLION, IN LINE WITH THE PREVIOUS YEAR’S RESULT (FIRST HALF OF 2016: CHF 31.3 MILLION)

* EXPECTS TO POST A SOLID FULL-YEAR RESULT IN LINE WITH THE PREVIOUS YEAR

