BRIEF-Asseco Business Solutions: mandatory squeeze-out for Macrologic's shares

July 19 (Reuters) - MACROLOGIC SA

* ASSECO BUSINESS SOLUTIONS SA ANNOUNCES MANDATORY SQUEEZE-OUT FOR 61,680 SHARES OF MACROLOGIC REPRESENTING ABOUT 3.27 PCT OF STAKE FOR 59.0 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* ASSECO BUSINESS SOLUTIONS OWNS NOW ABOUT 88.29 PCT OF STAKE OF MACROLOGIC

* MACROLOGIC, UNIT OF ASSECO BUSINESS SOLUTIONS, OWNS ABOUT 8.44 PCT OF STAKE

* ENTRIES TO BE ACCEPTED FROM JULY 19 AND REDEMPTION DATE IS SET AT JULY 24

Source text - bit.ly/2tFtje8

Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)