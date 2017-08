July 24 (Reuters) - IMPRESA SOCIEDADE GESTORA DE PARTICIPACOES SOCIAIS SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY DECIDED TO INTERRUPT BOND ISSUANCE PROCESS ANNOUNCED ON JULY 3, TAKING INTO ACCOUNT RECENT CHANGES IN MEDIA SECTOR AND RESULTING IMPACT ON INVESTOR SENTIMENT

