July 24 (Reuters) - GRUPA TRINITY SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT ITS UNIT, GOLDENMARK SA, SIGNS TERM SHEET CONCERNING PLANS OF PURCHASE OF NEWLY ISSUED SHARES OF INWESTYCJE ALTERNATYWNE PROFIT (INWESTYCJE AP) REPRESENTING MORE THAN 50 PERCENT OF VOTES ON GENERAL MEETING

* POTENTIAL TRANSACTION DEPENDS ON RESULTS OF DUE DILIGENCE INVESTIGATION Source text on Eikon:

