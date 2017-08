July 24 (Reuters) - ANF IMMOBILIER:

* H1 IFRS EBITDA EUR 10.8‍​ MLN VS EUR 16.8 MLN YR AGO

* H1 IFRS NET LOSS GROUP SHARE EUR 96.9‍​ MLN VS LOSS OF EUR 15.6 MLN YR AGO

* H1 IFRS GROSS RENTAL INCOME EUR ‍​24.4 MLN VS EUR 25.8 MLN YR AGO

* LTV RATIO AT JUNE 30, 2017 WAS 47 PCT

* NNNAV AS AT JUNE 30, 2017 AMOUNTED TO EUR 20.96 PER SHARE

