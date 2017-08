(corrects to add period in headline)

July 24 (Reuters) - UNIBAIL-RODAMCO:

* CONFIRMS RECURRING EPS PREVISION BETWEEN EUR 11.80 AND EUR 12.00 FOR 2017

* H1 RECURRING NET RESULT EUR ‍​614 MILLION VERSUS EUR 575 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 EPRA NET ASSET VALUE EUR ‍​206.20 PER SHARE END JUNE VERSUS EUR 189.00 PER SHARE YEAR AGO

* H1 NET RENTAL INCOME EUR 794 MILLION VERSUS EUR 781 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)