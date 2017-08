July 25 (Reuters) - ALNO AG:

* SAID ON MONDAY DISTRICT COURT HECHINGEN ORDERED PROVISIONAL SELF-ADMINISTRATION FOR PINO KÜCHEN GMBH FOLLOWING APPLICATION OF JULY 21

* APPLICATION WAS NECESSARY AS NEGOTIATIONS WITH THE CREDITORS OF PINO KÜCHEN GMBH DID NOT LEAD TO ANY AGREEMENT

* Company's Business Is to Be Continued as Usual

