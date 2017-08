July 25 (Reuters) -

* Promsvyazbank places perpetual subordinated dollar-denominated eurobonds to replenish Tier 1 capital, yield benchmark is about 9 pct, a source in financial circles said

* Call-option is in 5.5 years

* Placement organizers are Gazprombank, Renaissance Capital and RaiffeisenbankSource text for Eikon:

