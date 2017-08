BRIEF-Tecnoinvestimenti announces approval of merger of Ribes into Assicom

July 26 (Reuters) - TECNOINVESTIMENTI SPA:

• SAID ON TUESDAY THAT THE BOARDS OF ASSICOM SPA AND RIBES SPA HAVE APPROVED THE DRAFT TERMS OF MERGER BY INCORPORATION OF RIBES INTO ASSICOM • AS A RESULT ASSICOM RIBES SPA TO BE FORMED • THE MERGER, PLANNED FOR 2018, HAS BEEN ACCELERATED AFTER COMPANY ACQUIRED THE MINORITY INTERESTS OF THE TWO COMPANIES OPERATING IN STRATEGIC BUSINESS UNIT OF CREDIT INFORMATION AND MANAGEMENT • THE SYNERGIES WILL ENABLE THE COMBINED ENTITY’S EBITDA MARGIN TO INCREASE BY MORE THAN 3 PERCENTAGE POINTS BY THE END OF 2018

