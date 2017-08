July 27 (Reuters) - SCHERZER & CO. AG:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY H1 EBIT AMOUNTED TO EUR 4.65 MILLION COMPARED TO LOSS EUR 1.10 MILLION IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2016

* H1 EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES (EBT) AMOUNTED TO EUR 4.57 MILLION (LOSS EUR 1.13 MILLION YR AGO)

