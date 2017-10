(Adds growth pace comparison, outlook, sourcing)

July 27 (Reuters) -

* Czech passenger car production rose 5.1 percent in H1 to record 756,468 units - CTK news agency

* Growth pace slowed from previous year

* Biggest producer is Volkswagen’s Czech unit Skoda Auto, with output up 13.5 percent

* Czech Automotive Industry Association expects good development in H2 as well, CTK cites association head