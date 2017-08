BRIEF-Pharming Group H1 net loss widens to 30.2 million euros

July 27 (Reuters) - PHARMING GROUP NV:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT REVENUES FROM PRODUCT SALES FOR THE HALF YEAR INCREASED BY 617 PCT TO EUR 30.1 MILLION (HY 2016: EUR 4.2 MILLION)

* H1 TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED BY 477 PCT TO EUR 30.6 MILLION (INCLUDING EUR 0.5 MILLION OF LICENSE REVENUE) FROM EUR 5.3 MILLION (INCLUDING EUR 1.1 MILLION IN LICENSE REVENUE) IN HY 2016

* H1 OPERATING RESULTS IMPROVED TO A PROFIT OF EUR 4.2 MILLION FROM A LOSS OF EUR 6.2 MILLION IN HY 2016, DESPITE A CONSIDERABLE INCREASE IN COMMERCIALIZATION ACTIVITIES, ESPECIALLY IN THE US

* H1 NET RESULT WAS A LOSS OF EUR 30.2 MILLION (HY 2016: LOSS OF EUR 6.7 MILLION)

* COMPANY’S CASH POSITION DECREASED FROM EUR 32.1 MILLION AT YEAR-END 2016 TO EUR 25.2 MILLION AT 30 JUNE 2017 (UP FROM EUR 21.7 MILLION AT 30 JUNE 2016)

* CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADDITIONAL POSITIVE OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE YEAR Source text on Eikon:

