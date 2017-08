July 31 (Reuters) - CDR ADVANCE CAPITAL SPA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT THE BOARD APPROVED ISSUE OF 5-YEAR NON CONVERTIBLE BOND "NPL GLOBAL 2017-2022 - 5%" FOR A TOTAL VALUE OF EUR 7 MILLION

* THE AMOUNT OF THE NEW LOAN TO BE ALLOCATED TO SUPPORT THE COMPANY'S ACTIVITIES

