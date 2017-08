Aug 4 (Reuters) - MENNICA POLSKA SA:

* SAYS THAT ITS Q2 REVENUE WAS 183.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 224.7 MILLION ZLOTYS

* Q2 OPERATING PROFIT WAS 31.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 19.9 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO

* Q2 NET PROFIT WAS 28.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 40.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO

