Aug 4 (Reuters) - UNIPOL GRUPPO FINANZIARIO:

* H1 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME, INCLUDING THE EFFECTS OF THE RESTRUCTURING PLAN OF THE BANKING SECTOR, AMOUNTED TO LOSS OF EUR 390 MILLION

* H1 NET PREMIUMS OF 5.69 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 7.59 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* COMBINED RATIO FOR DIRECT BUSINESS OF 95.3 AS AT JUNE 30

* CONSOLIDATED SOLVENCY RATIO BASED ON ECONOMIC CAPITAL EQUAL TO 153%

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)