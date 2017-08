August 4 (Reuters) - ELLAKTOR SA :

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY, COMPETITION COMMISSION IMPOSE A FINE OF 38.5 MILLION EUROS ON ITS SUBSIDIARY "AKTOR SA" AFTER INVESTIGATION ON INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS OF PREVIOUS YEARS

* COMPANY SAYS HAD ALREADY INCLUDED A PROVISION OF 40 MILLION EUROS IN ITS FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR FY 2016

