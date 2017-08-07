FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 7, 2017 / 8:08 AM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Stefanel H1 net loss shrinks to EUR 12.2 million

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Stefanel SpA:

* Reported on Friday H1 net sales 59.1 million euros versus 67.5 million euros a year ago

* H1 net loss 12.2 million euros versus loss 13.4 million euros a year ago

* Sees positive consolidated EBITDA from 2018 and positive Free Cash Flow from Operations and increasing throughout duration of the Plan 2016-2022

* Sees positive net profit for FY 2017

* Sees positive net consolidated results as a result of ordinary operations starting from 2020 and increasing throughout duration of the Plan 2016-2022

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

