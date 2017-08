Aug 7 (Reuters) - PUBLIC DISCLOSURE PLATFORM (KAP):

* ZTE COOPERATIVE U.A APPLIES TO TURKEY'S CAPITAL MARKETS BOARD (CMB)FOR MANDATORY TAKEOVER OFFER

* ZTE ACQUIRED 48.04 PERCENT IN NETAS FROM ONE EQUITY PARTNERS (OEP) IN A $101.3 MILLION DEAL THAT COMPLETED ON JULY 28

