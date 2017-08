Aug 8 (Reuters) - GECINA SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY IT HAD RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM FRENCH ANTITRUST AUTHORITIES REGARDING TAKEOVER WITH EUROSIC

* ACQUISITION OF 85.3% OF EUROSIC'S CAPITAL, FROM ITS 6 MAIN SHAREHOLDERS, EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY THE END OF AUGUST 2017 Source text on Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)