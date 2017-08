Aug 9 (Reuters) - JUVENTUS SPA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY IT HAD REACHED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL TO SOUTHAMPTON FOOTBALL CLUB PLAYER MARIO RENE JUNIOR LEMINA

* CONSIDERATION FOR THE SALE OF MARIO LEMINA IS EQUAL TO EUR 17 MILLION AND MAY INCREASE OF UP TO EUR 3 MILLION

