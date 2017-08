BRIEF-Forthnet H1 EBITDA shrinks by 40 percent

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Forthnet SA :

* H1 TOTAL (NORMALIZED) REVENUES STOOD AT 149.5 MILLION EURO VERSUS 165.3 MILLION EUROS YOY

* H1 EBITDA AT 16.1 MILLION EURO VERSUS 26.8 MILLION EURO YOY

* H1 REVENUE (INCLUDING OTHER INCOME) 149.3 MILLION EURO VERSUS 165.2 YOY

* H1 PAY TV CUSTOMERS IN GREECE AT 423,279 THOUSAND VERSUS 460,252 THOUSAND AT THE SAME PERIOD IN 2016

* SAYS THE SUBSCRIBER BASE DECLINED AS A RESULT OF THE CAUTIOUS COMMERCIAL POLICY, THE IMPOSITION OF A 10% TAX ON PAY-TV AND 5% TAX ON FIXED LINE SERVICES

* CEO SAYS 'WE CONTINUE TO IMPLEMENT A CONSERVATIVE COMMERCIAL POLICY AND TAKE ACTIONS TO FURTHER IMPROVE OUR COST BASE'

